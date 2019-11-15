Escapee arrested in Nausori

Police have arrested escapee Isoa Vonu.
Vonu was hiding in a vacant house in Naitalasese, Nausori last night and is back in police custody.
He escaped from the Nasinu Court Cell Block on Wednesday.
Vonu has a history of involvement in aggravated robbery and burglary cases.
The Police Force has acknowledged the sharing of information from members of the public which led to his arrest.
