Escapee arrested in Nausori

Police have arrested escapee Isoa Vonu.

Vonu was hiding in a vacant house in Naitalasese, Nausori last night and is back in police custody.

He escaped from the Nasinu Court Cell Block on Wednesday.

Vonu has a history of involvement in aggravated robbery and burglary cases.

The Police Force has acknowledged the sharing of information from members of the public which led to his arrest.