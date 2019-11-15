Eights arrests in the last 48 hours for breach of curfew

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says eight arrests for breach of curfew were made in the last 48 hours.

Tudravu says on Wednesday night a 19-year-old man was arrested as he was found drunk in Nausori Town during curfew hours.

From 11 last night to 4 this morning, seven arrests were recorded.

Tudravu says the Western Division recorded six cases while the Southern Division recorded one case.

He says the six arrests recorded in the Western Division were made in Sigatoka, Lautoka, and Ba.

All men aged between 21 and 38 years were drunk during the time of the arrest.

The acting Police Commissioner says the lone arrest made in the Southern Division was recorded in Makoi involving a 37-year-old carpenter who was found walking around during curfew hours.

Tudravu is pleading with the public to plan activities ahead of time and drink responsibly to avoid being caught out during curfew hours.