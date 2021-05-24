Home

Eight-year-old amongst rape victims

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 1, 2021 3:10 pm
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File Photo]

As the country raged battle with the COVID-19 crisis, there were seven people charged of 12 counts of separate serious sexual offences in September.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), has released the latest data, in which the youngest victim is eight years old.

A 77-year-old man, who is her great grandfather was charged with her rape.

In total, there were seven rape cases, one indecent assault, defilement stood at three and one of sexual assault.

A 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 14-year-old niece while in another incident, a 58-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 34-year-old niece.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

There were two separate incidents where a 19-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman whilst they were drunk.

