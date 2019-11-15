Home

Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 16, 2020 9:56 am
Twenty three people were arrested in the last 24 hours for COVID-19 related breaches.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says of the 23 people arrested, eight were juveniles from the Southern Division.

Qiliho says the eight were playing touch rugby at the Cakacaka Road roundabout in Caubati.

He adds that the Southern Division recorded 17 arrests in total that included two men in their 20’s were found drunk at the Nabua and Waindoi area during curfew hours.

The Eastern Division recorded two reports of curfew breaches whereby they were found drunk in the Wainibuka area while the Western Division recorded four cases including a school teacher who was found drunk at Votualevu area in Nadi.

