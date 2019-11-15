Eight arrested for breaching curfew

Eight people were arrested over the last 48 hours for breaching curfew restrictions.

The Southern Division recorded three cases from 11pm on Monday until four yesterday morning.

This includes two men in their 30’s who were found drunk along the Queen’s Highway while a 39-year-old man was found loitering along Nasole in Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The lone case recorded in the Western Division involved a 40-year-old farmer who was found drunk along Drasa Avenue.

The remaining four cases recorded over the last 24 hours included three farmers in Vunaqovu in Sigatoka who were all found drunk while a 27-year-old was arrested for loitering in Labasa.