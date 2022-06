[File Photo]

Two men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in the Raiwai brawl.

The alleged incident took place on June 19.

The duo has been charged with one count each of inciting.

The two aged 34 and 29 reside in Nabua.

Police are investigating the alleged brawl and are continuing with the gathering of information to identify all those involved.