Drunkards top restriction breaches

Police arrested thirty individuals last night for breach of curfew of which sixteen people were drunk at the time of arrest.

The Western Division recorded eighteen cases of which six men were found drunk and out in public places.

Four of those arrested are foreign nationals as they were found drinking in Naisoso.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Eastern Division six men were arrested as they were part of a drinking party at the Lokuya Settlement in Tailevu.

The Northern Division recorded three cases where the suspects were found drinking at the Vuya District School compound last night.

In the Southern Division a 35-year-old man was arrested walking along Kubukawa Road intoxicated.