FIJIAN BUDGET
Drunkards top curfew breach arrests

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 9:21 am

The Police Force says as anticipated majority of the arrests for breaches of curfew were linked to alcohol.

A total of thirty-two arrests were made between 11pm to 4am.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says this is a significant increase when compared to the same period the previous day whereby only eight reports were recorded.

Twenty-two individuals were arrested after being found heavily intoxicated and moving around in public places.

The lone case recorded in the Northern Division involved a 26-year-old market vendor who was found drunk in Labasa Town.

In the Eastern Division, two men were found drunk at the Rewa Bridge Roundabout while the third suspect was drunk and walking around in Nakasi.

In the Southern Division, nine of the 14 cases involved those who were drunk during their time of the arrest.

And in the West, 10 of the 11 arrests were also related to alcohol.

ACP Tudravu is urging the public to drink responsibly and avoid being caught out during curfew hours.

