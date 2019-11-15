Drunkards top curfew breach arrest list

Thirty-seven arrests were made in the past two days for breach of curfew restrictions.

Sixteen arrests for breach of curfew were recorded between 11pm Thursday to 4am Friday.

The three arrests in the Southern Division involved a woman and two men who were found drunk outside a service station in Nabua.

Three women and eight men were also arrested drunk in the Central Division.

A 19-year-old man is facing a possible additional charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped at a checkpoint in Flagstaff.

Between 11 last night and 4am, twenty-one arrests were recorded.

The five reports recorded in the Western Division involved four men who were drunk while an 18-year-old woman was arrested at Natokowaqa returning from buying cigarettes.

Of the thirteen arrests made in the Southern Division, eight were women who were drunk in public.

Seven women were drinking liquor at the Lakeba Street bus stop while a 22-year-old woman was found drunk in Narere.

The three arrests made in the Eastern Division were recorded in Nausori involving men who were drunk in public.