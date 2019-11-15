Drunkards continue to breach curfew restrictions

Twenty-six cases of breach of curfew were registered over the past 48 hours.

In the first 24 hours, the Western Division recorded fourteen reports, the Central Division three, South two, and one case was reported in the North.

The fourteen arrests in the West were made in Nadi and Lautoka.

The three arrests in Nadi involved a 32-year-old man who was drunk and two men who were found loitering.

All eleven arrests in Lautoka involved men who were drunk.

The arrests in the Southern Division were made in Valelevu and Nasinu and involved a man and a woman who were drunk.

The three arrests recorded in the Central Division were made in the Suva whereas the case recorded in the North involved a 27-year-old man who was found dunk in Savusavu.

From 11 last night to four this morning, six arrests were made in the Western Division.

The arrests were made in Lautoka and Namaka.