Drug hot spots on the rise

Police have identified other drug hotspots that are becoming rife with marijuana cultivation.

Police Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the recent raid resulted in uprooting of marijuana plants in Keyasi, Navosa and other well-known hot spots in Vanua Levu.

Tudravu says most of their successful raids are a result of the information received from members of the public.

“We have some successful raids up in the area and coming up again is the normal area and the usually area in Vanua Levu, so everything depends on the information that are coming in. The change now in the way that we are conducting our operations is that people are calling, people are passing information and that is very healthy.”

The Acting Commissioner of Police says two operations team are currently in Kadavu as drug war continues in the island.