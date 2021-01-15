DPP tells of $28k found wrapped in fast food papers

Fiji needs to continue targeting profits made by criminals through their malicious actions says the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking at the Fiji Police Force Command Group Retreat, Christopher Pryde, says last year his office established a Proceeds of Crime Task Force.

This also saw the first unexplained wealth declaration handed down by the court.

Article continues after advertisement

This saw $28,000 confiscated from the wife of a suspected drug dealer who could not explain how she had come by the money.

Pryde says there was also no explanation on why the money was suspiciously wrapped up in Burger King papers hidden in her vehicle.

The DPP says it is estimated that the funds from illicit drug activities are more than $10 million per annum and local traffickers can make between $5,000 and $10,000 a day from the sale of cocaine and meth in the domestic market.

Pryde says Fiji needs to continue to hit drug dealers where it hurts them the most and that is by removing the profit they make from their illicit trade.