Crew members issued PHINs

Two crew members of an inter-island shipping vessel have been issued public health infringement notices.

The two allegedly entered a containment zone on Kadavu Island without proper clearance.

Police say this was when their vessel was berthed on the island.

Meanwhile, a total of 217 notices were issued in the last 24 hours.

Police say failure to wear a mask in public accounted for the majority of the bookings with 175 reports, breach of curfew recorded 25 cases, and five cases of failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle.

Ten bookings were made in the Eastern Division for people engaging in sports which police say is still prohibited.