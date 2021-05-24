Crime
Crew members issued PHINs
September 23, 2021 4:22 am
Two crew members of an inter-island shipping vessel have been issued public health infringement notices.
The two allegedly entered a containment zone on Kadavu Island without proper clearance.
Police say this was when their vessel was berthed on the island.
Meanwhile, a total of 217 notices were issued in the last 24 hours.
Police say failure to wear a mask in public accounted for the majority of the bookings with 175 reports, breach of curfew recorded 25 cases, and five cases of failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle.
Ten bookings were made in the Eastern Division for people engaging in sports which police say is still prohibited.
