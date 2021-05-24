Home

Crime

Crew members issued PHINs

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 4:22 am

Two crew members of an inter-island shipping vessel have been issued public health infringement notices.

The two allegedly entered a containment zone on Kadavu Island without proper clearance. 

Police say this was when their vessel was berthed on the island.

Meanwhile, a total of 217 notices were issued in the last 24 hours.

Police say failure to wear a mask in public accounted for the majority of the bookings with 175 reports, breach of curfew recorded 25 cases, and five cases of failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle. 

Ten bookings were made in the Eastern Division for people engaging in sports which police say is still prohibited.

 

