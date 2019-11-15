Community stand untied to fight crime

Members of the Bayview Heights community in Suva have joined hands to support police to get rid of criminal elements in the area.

They formed the Bayview Heights Council Neighbourhood Watch a few months ago due to an increase in home invasions and daylight robbery.

President Surendra Prasad says they have created a Viber group which now consists of over one hundred and ninety-five members who are always on the look-out for suspicious activities.

“So what our members are doing they are trying to pass information to each other through the Viber group if they see something unusual happening in this area and through this, the police were also involved and the police are part of the Viber group and if anything the members advised police who attends to the cases.”

Prasad says they noted an increase in criminal activities in their area in the past month and the latest incident occurred in broad daylight on Tuesday when two ladies were returning home after shopping.

Businessman Charles Wakeham says by working together as community members they are more alert and better informed of things happening in the area.

“I myself when I got into the Viber group with the rest of the residents, I now know who lives where so it’s something that other communities should also follow.”

Wakeham says the police have also been working closely with them carrying out regular patrols, as they are also connected to the Neighborhood Watch through the Viber group.