Civilians colluding with officers in exhibit disappearance

The Fiji Police Force says external elements are colluding with its officers to remove evidence from exhibit storage facilities.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, claims while police officers are being held accountable, those outside of the force are influencing these officers.

He says this has seen the force strengthen security around exhibit rooms.

A case had to be discontinued last month after more than two kilograms of cocaine went missing from the Namaka Police station.

Tudravu says Police officers have been warned that items secured in exhibit rooms are not to be touched.

“Our internal investigation has been done to see the process and the system on the keeping. We have measures in place especially on hard drugs, where they are placed”.

Tudravu says they are now searching for officers who remove exhibits for personal gain.

“Our process is that we send them on leave. If you have leave go on leave after your leave investigation is still ongoing, I decide. Half pay, No pay, depends on the degree of the offense that has been committed”.

Two police officers remain on leave pending investigation for the Namaka case.