Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Social issues uncovered by social workers|13-year-old Raduva provides dignity kits for women and girls|ADF to build temporary school for Galoa|Fijians urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to the North|NDMO urges Fijians to adhere to advisories|Northern Operations maps out plans|TC Yasa victims resort to counseling|Yaro villagers determined to send children to school|HMAS Adelaide arrives in Fiji|China donates $420k for TC Yasa relief|UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|
Full Coverage

Crime

Civil servant arrested for breaching curfew

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 31, 2020 12:33 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

A 38-year-old government vehicle driver was amongst those arrested for breaching curfew in the past 48 hours.

Police say the driver failed to stop at Martintar checkpoint and was later arrested at Hotel Capricorn in Nadi.

A total of five Fijians were arrested for breaching curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

Three were recorded on Tuesday night from the Central Division. They were found loitering along Robertson Road.

Another case were recorded last night from the Western Division, where a 19-year-old woman was found walking along Kermode Road in Lautoka at around midnight.

Checkpoints around the country will continue tonight as police monitor all movements during curfew hours.

Police will not arrest anyone who has proper documentation on why they need to be moving around during curfew hours or anyone facing medical emergency.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.