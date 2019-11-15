Civil servant arrested for breaching curfew

A 38-year-old government vehicle driver was amongst those arrested for breaching curfew in the past 48 hours.

Police say the driver failed to stop at Martintar checkpoint and was later arrested at Hotel Capricorn in Nadi.

A total of five Fijians were arrested for breaching curfew.

Three were recorded on Tuesday night from the Central Division. They were found loitering along Robertson Road.

Another case were recorded last night from the Western Division, where a 19-year-old woman was found walking along Kermode Road in Lautoka at around midnight.

Checkpoints around the country will continue tonight as police monitor all movements during curfew hours.

Police will not arrest anyone who has proper documentation on why they need to be moving around during curfew hours or anyone facing medical emergency.