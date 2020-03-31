CID to investigate alleged police assault

The Criminal Investigations Department has been directed to investigate an incident of alleged assault involving Police officers in the Eastern Division.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the investigation is running parallel to the internal investigation.

The Commissioner has also directed that investigation must be conducted thoroughly and promptly.

It’s alleged that the officers pushed the victim of a bridge in Naqia, Wainibuka and then dragged him to a cassava patch where he was allegedly beaten.

Brigadier General Qiliho says anyone who has information or may have witnessed something is requested to call the Director CID SSP Serupepeli Neiko on 9905 707.

He says the Force wants to ensure they are able to ascertain the truth and circumstances surrounding the incident.

