MINI BUDGET
Crime

Charges sanctioned against 10 Police Officers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 4:24 pm

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has sanctioned charges against 10 police officers for allegedly being on the wrong side of the law.

This was revealed in the latest statistics on serious crimes by the ODDP for last month.

A 26-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving and drink and driving, while a 28-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving.

A 49-year-old police officer was charged with drink and driving, while another 32-year-old officer was charged with disorderly conduct at a police station.

The accused allegedly caused a commotion at a police station by shouting and swearing while being heavily intoxicated.

There was one incident where a 24-year-old police officer was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and failure to comply with orders.

The accused allegedly tried to gain entrance into the Maternity Ward of the CWM Hospital while being drunk.

He also refused to leave the premises.

A 42-year-old police officer was charged with receiving a bribe.

The police officer allegedly demanded a $130 bribe to not charge the victim over his vehicle.

A 25-year-old police officer was charged with the assault of his 24-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 21-year-old and two 27-year-old police officers were charged with assault for causing actual bodily harm to a 28-year-old man.

The DPP has sanctioned the charges and the file has been sent to police to formally charge these officers.

