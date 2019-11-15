Home

Carpenter questioned for allegedly raping stepdaughter

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 14, 2020 7:16 am

Police are currently investigating a 40-year-old carpenter who allegedly attempted to rape his stepdaughter in their home over the weekend.

The matter was reported at the Totogo Police Station by the victim’s mother.

Police say the victim was sleeping with both her mother and the suspect in the same bed, and when her mother went to the bathroom, she heard her daughter scream.

When she returned, she noticed her daughter was alone and the suspect missing.

The next morning her daughter informed her of what allegedly occurred.

The suspect was arrested and is in police custody being questioned as investigations continue.

