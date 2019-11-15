Caretaker and four others arrested for alleged robbery

A 39-year-old caretaker of Lautoka has been arrested following his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case last week.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen items including gadgets, jewelries, liquor, food and cash including the victim’s vehicle estimated to beworth more than $178,000 from a business man at Naikabula in Lautoka.

The vehicle was later found abandoned along the Tavakubu back road.

Article continues after advertisement

The caretaker was arrested by the Western Division Task Force and CID team following information received from members of the public.

Meanwhile four others alleged to be linked to the same case were also taken in for questioning after they were arrested in the Western and Southern Divisions following a joint operation.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Lautoka yesterday while the other two were arrested this morning at Delainavesi in Suva.

All five are in police custody as investigations continue.







Click here for more on COVID-19