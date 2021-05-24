Home

Crime

Businessman to face court for alleged forgery

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 13, 2021 12:11 pm

A 50-year-old businessman charged with 23 counts of forgery will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The accused is also charged with one count of possession of illegal documents.

He is alleged to have received a consignment containing forged travel documents.

Article continues after advertisement

He was arrested last week following a joint operation conducted by Police, Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and the Fiji Immigration Department.

Further investigation conducted at his residence resulted in the alleged discovery of more forged documents.

