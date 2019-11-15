Businessman questioned for receiving stolen property

A businessman is being questioned in Suva for allegedly receiving stolen property following a raid conducted at his shop yesterday.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a number of pieces of jewellery believed to have been stolen.

Police says the information was gathered by investigators of the suspect’s alleged involvement following the arrest of a 25-year-old man for a case of theft at the Suva Bus Stand.

Investigators are now relooking at all past cases of theft.

They are also contacting victims if they can assist in identifying the pieces of jewellery alleged to have been stolen.

Totogo Crime Officers are requesting anyone who may have been a victim of theft in the Suva area to call the Central Command Center on 8932875.