Businessman in police custody

[File Photo]

A businessman in his late 30s is in police custody after he allegedly attacked an officer and damaged property at the Pacific Harbour Community Post this morning.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the suspect called into the Police Post after seven this morning to enquire about a report.

ACP Khan says the suspect was acting in a strange manner and allegedly became aggressive, and swore at the officer on duty before leaving.

A few minutes he returned and allegedly took a Vodafix and a desktop computer and threw it against the wall.

The officer managed to overpower the suspect but in the process his uniform was torn and he sustained injuries.

ACP Khan adds the officer was eventually able to lock the suspect in the cell.

He stresses such actions will not be condoned and members of the public must follow proper channels and report the matter to Internal Affairs.