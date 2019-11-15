Businessman charged for bribery

A 33-year-old businessman has been charged with one count of bribery.

It is alleged the man offered thousands of dollars to police officers to avoid being charged following a motor vehicle accident.

The alleged incident occurred last week in Nausori.

Police say the accused who was drunk at the time when he was allegedly involved in the accident.

He was earlier charged with one count of drunk driving and one count of dangerous driving.

Today he will be produced in the Nausori Magistrates Court for the case of alleged bribery.