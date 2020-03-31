Home

Body discovered floating in the Rewa River

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 15, 2020 4:50 pm
A body of a man was found floating in the Rewa river along Muana village, in Nausori at midday today.

A body of a man was found floating in the Rewa river along Muana village, Toga in Nausori at midday today.

A woman who was weeding near the river bank discovered the body and alerted the police.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and also to identify the deceased.

