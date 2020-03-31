Body discovered floating in the Rewa River

A body of a man was found floating in the Rewa river along Muana village, Toga in Nausori at midday today.

A woman who was weeding near the river bank discovered the body and alerted the police.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and also to identify the deceased.

