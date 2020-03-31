Crime
Body discovered floating in the Rewa River
April 15, 2020 4:50 pm
A body of a man was found floating in the Rewa river along Muana village, in Nausori at midday today.
A woman who was weeding near the river bank discovered the body and alerted the police.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and also to identify the deceased.
"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited
Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020
