Beware of fake facebook and WhatsApp requests

Fijians have been urged to be wary of fake facebook and WhatsApp requests demanding them to pay ‘customs clearance fees’ before their goods are released.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services has discovered that a number of people have been duped losing over $ 31, 000 at the hands of these swindlers.

Acting Chief Executive Fane Vave, says people are being told that the goods imported by them is being held by ‘Customs’ and they need to pay ‘customs clearance fees’ into numerous local bank accounts.

Vave says this money is then withdrawn from by swindlers and remitted through Post Office to their partners.

She clarifies payment for customs clearance are only done at customs counters and through FRCS bank account.

The CEO clarified they will never ask people through facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger to make payments.