Assault traumatises teen

Waisea Tubuna was allegedly robbed and assaulted two weeks ago.

A man who was allegedly robbed and assaulted two weeks ago in Nadi has sounded a warning for others to always ensure they are not alone during the night if they are out and about.

Waisea Tubuna told FBC News that after a night out, he was followed by a stranger who stole from him and assaulted him along Waqadra, about two weeks ago.

Tubuna says he is lucky to escape the incident alive.

“He snatched and pulled my bag and then he punched my eyebrows, I fell down. I was blacked out. I couldn’t see anything. When I fell on the ground, he kicked my jaws and punched my lips”

Tubuna who has been at home and out of work for the past two weeks, claims that his perpetrator has been targeting him.

He adds that he is still traumatized by the incident.

“That was one of the reasons he approached me, because most nights when I knock off work, I usually pass their stall, I usually come past their stall every time when I knock off. So yeah, he must have been targeting me or something.”

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed to FBC News that the suspect has been charged and produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court and is currently in remand.