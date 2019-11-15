Crime
Asian nationals in custody over alleged gambling in Nadi
June 11, 2020 12:41 pm
Five Asian nationals are currently in police custody following an alleged illegal gambling at a massage parlour in Nadi. [File Photo]
Five Asian nationals are currently in police custody following an alleged illegal gambling at a massage parlour in Nadi.
FBC News came across the raid that was being conducted at the parlour around 7.30 last night.
Police confirmed they received information about an alleged illegal activity at the massage parlour before conducting the raid.
An investigation continues.
