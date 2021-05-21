Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol

People found breaching isolation protocols have been arrested by police.

One case was recorded in Nokonoko village in Rakiraki where the individual disobeyed instructions not to leave their home.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says this serves as a reminder that all those found to have breached the isolation protocol during the lockdown period will be dealt with accordingly.

Article continues after advertisement

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he crossed the Dokanavatu containment area and entered Nasereilagi village in Ra.

In the West, four people were arrested for crossing the Naria containment area into Rakiraki town.

Thirty-two people were arrested over the last 24-hours for breaching COVID 19 restrictions including the curfew orders.

Six cases concerning alcohol consumption were recorded at Nawakaevu in Nadi.

Two men in their 20’s were found loitering while a 31-year-old man was found walking along the Sanaka road in Nadi.

In the Eastern Division five arrests included four men in their 20’s found intoxicated in Vanuadina village in Tailevu while a 28-year-old man was found loitering in Levuka.

Twelve people were arrested in the Southern Division.

Six were found drinking alcohol in the Muslim League area in Nabua, four were arrested for a similar case in Delainavesi while two men were found walking along Tadeva road in Navua in breach of the curfew.