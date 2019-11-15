Anti-government administrator back in custody

Self-proclaimed administrator of several anti-government Facebook pages, Ferrel Khan, who was taken in for questioning on Tuesday evening is now being investigated for a rape allegation against a minor.

Khan’s detainment by police earlier resulted in police raids at the National Federation Party Headquarters and suspended SODELPA office on Tuesday evening.

The raid was carried out in relation to Khan’s allegation that he and his group have been posting anti-government fake news on several prominent anti-government Facebook pages over several years in exchange for cash payments made by opposition parties.

Khan is renowned for his anti-government postings on social media sites under his name and on pages such as the notorious Fiji Exposed Forum, other related Fiji exposed and pages like samachar darshan.

Khan has been in particular writing a number of posts against the likes of the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and other members and associates of the ruling FijiFirst Party.

Sources have told FBC News that Khan claims to have worked for opposition political parties and some of their members in exchange for cash.

NFP leader Biman Prasad claims Khan who is not a party employee offered his services at the NFP Lautoka office during the last general elections but was not paid for any work he did.

Meanwhile, suspended SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka could not be reached for comment but senior party member Filipe Tuisawau says he is unaware of the police raid at the party headquarters.

The Fiji Exposed Forum Facebook page, which is renowned for its anti-government posts has Khan as one of its administrators and his posts have also been shared on pages other versions of the forum exposed page and also pages such as Samachar Darshan.

It is also believed that Khan and his group operate their fake social media work out of an institution in Vuda, Lautoka.

The group is alleged to be headed by a former academic, who has been known to be extremely critical of the government.

Khan was questioned and released yesterday for this matter after 48 hours in custody but was picked up again by Nadi police in the afternoon for a rape allegation against a minor.