Alleged murderer of Fijian woman to front court

Four police tents could be seen at the scene on Sunday morning where a stabbing took place. The victim died a short time after police arrived on Saturday. [Source: Stuff]

The Fijian woman who was killed in Christchurch, New Zealand on Saturday was allegedly stabbed by a stranger who was in the care of mental health services.

The woman, who moved to New Zealand from Fiji several years ago, lived with her husband and son a few metres from where she was killed.

The NZ Police say the victim, aged in her 50s, caught a bus home after work. She had walked alone about 300 metres from her bus stop when she was allegedly stabbed by the man on the footpath on Cheyenne St, Sockburn.

Article continues after advertisement

NZ Police described the incident as horrific, traumatic, and random.

The 37-year-old man alleged to be the murderer is scheduled to appear in court today.

Grieving members of the Moraia Fijian Parish, where the woman attended, visited the Cheyenne St crime scene late on Sunday afternoon.

They said she was kind, supportive, and a lovely community mum and her death had come as a tremendous shock.

[Source: Stuff]