Alleged murder at Prince Charles Park

Four women and three men were arrested at Prince Charles Park in Nadi in relation to an alleged murder.

Police found the group drinking alcohol when they responded to a report of a fight in progress at Prince Charles Park.

A 22-year-old man from Nakolia, Nawaka was found lying unconscious with visible injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Officers rushed him to hospital, however the victim was pronounced dead at the Nadi Hospital.

All seven were arrested.