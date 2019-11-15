Alcohol, Police says linked to recent curfew breaches

Alcohol continues to be linked to breach of curfew arrests as four people of the eight arrested were found drunk between 10pm to 5am this morning.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded five reports of which two men were found drunk along Rewa Street, one man was found drunk at the Tuirara Roadblock in Makoi while two others were arrested in Lami and Nasinu moving around for no valid reason.

The lone case in the North involved a 22-year old student who was found drunk in Delailabasa during curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

The Eastern and Central Divisions meanwhile recorded a case each where both men were found loitering during curfew hours.