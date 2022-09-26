Additional resources directed to recapture Tupali

Fugitive on the run,Lemeki Tupali

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed additional resources to conduct the search of escaped prisoner Lemeki Tupali.

Brigadier General Qiliho has stressed that all efforts be directed towards Tupali’s arrest.

He is also reiterating the warning that anyone found to be aiding or harbouring Tupali will be arrested and face the full brunt of the law.

Tupali escaped from the CWM Hospital in Suva last night.

He is considered to be high risk and was serving time for a series of aggravated robbery cases.

Anyone with information on Tupali’s whereabouts or have made any sightings of him to call their nearest Police Station or Crimestoppers on 919.