84 arrested for breach of curfew restriction

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 8, 2021 5:37 am

84 arrests were recorded in the past seven days for breach of curfew restriction.

The Southern and Eastern division noted the most number of arrests over the weekend recording 34 and 24 respectively.

43 reports were recorded in the southern division over the seven day period, 11 in the West and one case in the North.

Of the 84 arrests, 70 were linked to alcohol and were recorded over the weekend.

