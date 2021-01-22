67 police officers charged for serious crime last year

The latest statistics released by the Director of Public Prosecutions shows that 67 police officers were charged last year for serious crime offences.

They are part of the 695 people that were charged with 759 separate counts of serious crime offenses as at 31 December 2020.

There were also 84 people charged who were under the age of 18 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the 456 victims, there were 53 offences where the accused and victim were related to one another.

A total of 71 cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed.

July saw the highest number of serious offences recording 98 followed by June 79 and October 76.