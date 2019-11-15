600 plants believed to be marijuana uprooted in Vatubalavu

A police raid conducted in Navosa yesterday saw the uprooting of 600 plants believed to be marijuana.

The raid in Vatubalavu was carried out following a tip-off from concerned citizens.

Investigators are following leads to track down the owner of the farm and more seizures are expected as the investigation continues.

Western Divisional Police Commander, SSP Surend Sami says officers have spent long hours in the interior of Navosa trying to locate marijuana farm.

In a separate incident, a couple is in police custody at Namaka Police Station in Nadi after they were found in possession of a white substance believed to be illicit drugs.

The two were stopped at a Checkpoint on Monday night and their vehicle was searched.

The Police K-9 Unit which was with the roadblock team sniffed out the drugs hidden inside the vehicle.

SSP Sami says they will continue to be on full alert when it comes to illicit drugs.

“We are still on alert as we try and eradicate drugs from our streets. We will come down hard on anyone found with drugs and all the people involved.”