57 people arrested for breaching curfew

57 people were arrested for breaching curfew over the past 48 hours.

Twelve arrests were made in the first 24 hour period with the Southern Division recording eight reports, the East three and one arrest in the West.

Of the eight arrests made in the Southern Division, five were arrested drunk including a 17-year-old student.

Two of the men arrested in Nabua were drunk and found arguing at a Service Station in Nabua.

The three arrests recorded in the Eastern Division involved two men aged 50 and 25 years and an 18-year-old woman as they were found drinking homebrew at the back of a partly constructed house in Davuilevu Housing.

The lone case recorded in the Western Division involved a man in his 30s who was drunk and riding a bike along Lawaqa Road.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says between 11 last night and four this morning 45 reports were recorded with the Northern Division recording 17 cases, West 11, South seven and East ten reports.

Tudravu says six women were arrested in Sigatoka as they were found drinking liquor in front of a school.

In Lautoka, a woman and a man both in their 30s were found hiding at a service station heavily intoxicated.

Four of the seven arrests recorded in the Southern Division involved drunk men.

Of the 17 cases recorded in the Northern Division, 11 reports involved men who were drunk during their time of arrest including a Doctor.