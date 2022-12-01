Days
47-year-old man charged with alleged rape of daughter

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 1, 2022 12:20 pm

A 47-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and five representative counts of sexual assault of his 16-year-old daughter.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says the man was among 23 people charged with a total of 60 counts of sexual offenses in November.

The ODPP says of the 23 accused persons, two were juveniles and one is a female.

There were 24 victims, of whom 16 victims were under the age of 18 years.

In one case, a 66-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his seven-year-old grandniece.

In another case, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The ODPP says the accused and the victim were from the same school.

A 45-year-old man was charged with the sexual assault of his 11-year-old niece after he procured her to witness a pornographic video on his phone.

There was one incident where a 64-year-old man was charged with three counts of indecent assault of two girls, aged 13 and 14 years.

There were three incidents of marital rape, including one where a 30-year-old man was charged with rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 29-year-old wife.

 

