39 people arrested for breach of curfew

Thirty-nine people were arrested last night for breach of curfew

The Western Division recorded 16 arrests including eight people who were found drunk.

Of the eight, seven were found intoxicated inside a billiard shop at Lautoka while a 25- year-old security was found drunk in the Nadi area.

Two people were arrested while on their way to buy kava along the Korovuto area in Nadi.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says four minivan drivers were arrested from the minivan stand in Lautoka.

A 44 –year-old man was found driving without a valid pass in Nadi while a 24 -year-old man was found loitering along the Tavua area.

Ten cases were recorded in the Eastern Division including a juvenile who was found with three others at the Nausori town area whereas eight cases were recorded in the Southern Division.

The Northern Division recorded three cases where all were found drunk.