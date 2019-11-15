39 arrested for curfew breaches

Thirty-nine arrests were made for breach of curfew restrictions from last night until this morning.

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded fourteen reports, the Western Division thirteen while the Eastern and Central Divisions both recorded six cases each.

The arrests made in the Western Division involved two cases of being drunk in public.

One case involved a 36-year-old woman who was found drunk along Sukanaivalu Road while a 35-year-old man was found drunk along Sandalwood Road.

In the Central Division all six arrests were made in the Suva city area.

In the Eastern Division there were two cases of being drunk in public during curfew hours and these involved two Government Shipping employees who were found drunk along Nakasi Road.

In the Southern Division three men were found drunk along Milverton Road while another man was found drunk and walking along the Tovata Road in Makoi.

The remaining arrests were those found out in public during curfew hours without any valid reasons.