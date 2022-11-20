26-year-old in custody for aggravated robbery

[File Photo]

A 26-year-old man is in custody following an aggravated robbery case last night.

Police Chief Operations ACP Abdul Khan says a 33-year-old woman who was serving her last customer for the day at a shop located in Colo-i-Suva at around 10pm, noticed three men acting in a suspicious manner.

She quickly alerted her 20-year-old neighbour to escort her last customer, a young girl, home.

It is alleged that two of the suspects entered the shop and assaulted the 33-year-old woman before fleeing with a box containing money.

The 20-year-old neighbor allegedly ran after the suspects when he heard the victim shouting for help.

He managed to apprehend the 26-year-old suspect and members of the Fiji Police Soccer team who were in the area arrived at the scene to assist the 20-year-old.

ACP Khan says members of the Police Soccer team who were conducting patrols were alerted of the incident and were deployed to the scene.

ACP Khan has commended the 20-year-old mechanic.

The suspect remains in custody as investigation continues.