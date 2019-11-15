25 arrests made for breach of curfew

Twenty-five arrests were made for breach of curfew with the Southern Division recording 17 cases.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Eastern and Northern Divisions recorded five and three cases respectively.

In the Southern Division, arrests were made in Narere, Lami, Vatuwaqa, Raiwaqa, Valelevu and Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Eastern Division, the five arrests involved men who were found drunk in Nausori and Vunidawa.

In the Northern Division a farmer from Vaturova was arrested in Labasa as he was found drunk while two others were arrested in Naodamu for walking around during curfew hours.

Of the twenty-five arrests sixteen were intoxicated.