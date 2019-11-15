Home

21 arrests for curfew breaches

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 27, 2020 12:43 pm

The Western Division recorded fifteen of the overall twenty-one arrests made for breach of curfew.

Thirteen arrests were made at the Lovu Hart compound in Lautoka where men were found drinking in public.

There was one arrest in Tavua.

The Eastern Division’s lone case involved a 20-year-old man who was found drunk in Waila, Nausori.

In the Southern Division three people were arrested in Kinoya and Laucala Beach in Nasinu as they were all drunk.

Another arrest at the Namara Settlement involved a 33-year-old man who was found drunk and allegedly trying to break into a home.

The fifth arrest was made in Lami.

