2,000 marijuana plants worth $6.95m seized from Kadavu

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 3, 2020 6:38 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

More than two thousand plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from a farm in Kadavu.

Police say the plants ranging from 7cm-147cm have an estimated value of $6.95 million.

The raid was successfully conducted by the Southern Division Drug Team at a farm located at Nacomoto Village with the help from the continued use of drone capabilities

The owner of the farm is yet to be identified.

Police say they will continue to track down farms using the drones and they are also thankful to members of the public in providing information concerning drugs.

