19-year-old latest road fatality

A 19-year-old farmer from Namuaimada Village in Ra died following a hit and run accident on Saturday night.

Police say the victim was riding his bike with another villager along the Kings Road near Navolau at around 9.30pm when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

He was rushed to the Rakiraki Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for the driver and anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is requested to call the Western Division Command Center on 9905 457.

The road death toll currently stands at 20 compared to 35 for the same period last year.