19 people arrested for breach of curfew

Nineteen people were arrested for breach of curfew in the last 24 hours.

Two juveniles were found drunk and in possession of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana while a 17-year-old was found loitering in Samabula.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says all these cases were recorded in the Southern Division.

The seven other cases included a 22-year-old man who was found walking at the Vatuwaqa area with a 20-year-old man.

Officers found twelve sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in their possession.

Another four men were found drunk in Samabula while another case of loitering was recorded in Nabua.

In the Western Division three people who were found loitering in Nadi and Ba while two others were found drunk in the Namotomoto area in Nadi and Lautoka.

Three people were arrested for loitering along Rewa Street.

The lone case in the North involved a 38-year-old man who was found drunk in the Savusavu area.