19 arrested for breaching curfew

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
November 23, 2020 7:53 am

19 people were arrested for breaching curfew over the last two days.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says between Saturday 11pm to Sunday 4am, 15 cases were recorded.

The Western Division recorded eight cases, Northern three, while the South and Eastern Divisions recorded two cases each.

The reports recorded in the West involved three men who were drunk in Lautoka and Sigatoka while three men were arrested drinking methylated spirit at the Lautoka Bus stand.

Two men were found drunk in Nakasi whereas the three reports recorded in the North involved men who were drunk in Savusavu and Labasa.

From 11 last night to 4 this morning, four reports were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded three cases while the West recorded one case.

The arrests recorded in the Southern Division involved a 40-year-old man who was drunk in Raiwaqa while a man was moving around in public for no valid reason.

