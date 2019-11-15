16 arrested for curfew breaches

Sixteen arrests for breach of curfew restrictions were recorded from 11 last night till 4 this morning.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says there were nil reports from Wednesday and Thursday during the same period.

Tudravu says the Western Division recorded eight cases, South seven and the Northern Division recorded one case.

He says the arrests recorded in the Western Division were made in Namaka, Tavua, Sabeto, Keiyasi and Rakiraki.

The cases recorded in the Southern Division were made in Nasinu, Samabula and Raiwaqa while the lone arrest made in the North was in Labasa.

Tudravu says of the sixteen arrests recorded, five involved men who were intoxicated during the time of arrest.