15 arrested for breach of curfew

Fifteen arrests were made for breach of curfew in the last 24 hours.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qilio says the Southern Division recorded the most number of cases with nine in total.

Qiliho says the Western Division recorded four cases while the North and Central Divisions recorded one case each.

In the Southern Division, the arrests were made in Nasinu, Nabua, Raiwaqa and Valelevu.

Two men aged 19 and a 21-year-old were arrested in Muanikoso as they were found sniffing glue and benzene.

The rest of the six arrests were all alcohol related as all suspects were found drunk and walking around in public.

In the Western Division, three brothers were arrested as they were found drunk in the Namaka area, while a 39-year-old man was arrested for breaching curfew hours and is likely to face an additional charge of attempted burglary.

In the Central Division, a man was arrested while walking along Victoria Parade heavily intoxicated, while a 19-year-old was arrested in the Northern Division after he was found walking along the Nabouwalu Highway.